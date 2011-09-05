BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
DUBAI, Sept 5 SMN Power Holding, Oman's largest electricity producer part-owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala , plans to raise 25 million rials ($64.9 million) by offering 35 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Muscat bourse , a prospectus showed.
According to the prospectus, the company is offering 6.99 million shares at an offer price of 3.52 rials per share. The offer period opens on Sept 11 and closes Oct 10.
SMN Power is a joint venture between Mubadala, UAE firm Kahrabel FZE and Oman's National Trading Co. The firm owns two major power projects and has a combined output of 1,343 megawatts (MW). Kahrabel and Mubadala each have 47.5 percent of SMN Power Holding with the rest held by National Trading Company.
Bank Muscat is the financial advisor and issue manager for the IPO. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni