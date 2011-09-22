MANILA, Sept 22 SM Prime Holdings Inc ,
the Philippines' largest mall developer and operator, will open
its fourth mall in China on Friday and said it will further
expand its local network with three more new malls opening
before the year ends.
SM City Suzhou in Jiangsu Province is the second SM mall to
open this year and SM Prime's 45th mall, the company said in a
statement.
"The company intends to open several more new malls in China
in the coming years," SM Prime president Hans Sy said.
In April, chief financial officer Jeffrey Lim said the mall
operator may spin off its businesses in China for a possible
listing to raise funds for further expansion in the world's
second-largest economy.
Shares of SM Prime, a unit of conglomerate SM Investments
Corp owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy, fell
as much as 4.2 percent in early trades in a broad market
sell-off.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)