MANILA Dec 8 Philippine mall developer SM
Prime Holdings Inc is planning to raise up to 7
billion Philippine pesos ($162 million) via a syndicated loan in
the first quarter to partly fund its 2012 capital spending
plans, a company official said.
The company plans to open three new malls in the Philippines
next year and acquire properties in China where it also operates
malls, Jeffrey Lim, company chief finance officer told reporters
late on Wednesday.
Lim said SM Prime was planning to raise 5 billion pesos from
the syndicated loan carrying a maturity of possibly 5 to 10
years, with an option to increase the issue to 7 billion pesos.
SM Prime, a unit of banking-to-property conglomerate SM
Investments Corp, plans capital spending of 21 billion
pesos next year.
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, ANZ, and
ING Bank form the syndicate, Lim said.
Shares of SM Prime rose 0.5 percent in a market that
closed nearly flat on Thursday.
($1 = 43.31 Philippine pesos)
