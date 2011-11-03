Nov 3 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 2.14 vs 1.86

Revenue 6.56 vs 5.73

Note - SM Prime Holdings is the Philippines' biggest mall developer and operator and is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp , owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy.

The company also operates malls in China. It expects to end 2011 with a total 48 malls in the Philippines and China, with combined gross floor area of about 5.9 million square metres.

($1 = 42.9 pesos)