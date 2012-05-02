SINGAPORE May 2 Shares of Singapore's subway
operator SMRT Corp Ltd fell as much as 3 percent to a
29-month low after it reported a plunge in its quarterly
earnings and announced a cut in its final dividend.
At 0106 GMT, SMRT shares were 2.1 percent lower at S$1.645,
with 891,000 shares changing hands.
SMRT reported on Monday a 59 percent drop in fourth quarter
net profit to S$13.9 million ($11.2 million), hurt by higher
operating expenses and the impairment of goodwill on its bus
operations.
It declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents
compared with 6.75 cents a year ago.
