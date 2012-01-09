UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
Jan 9 Chipmaker Standard Microsystems Corp posted third quarter below analysts' expectation on lower demand, and forecast a fourth-quarter adjusted loss.
Shares of the company fell 9 percent in extended trade, after closing at $24.98 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
Standard Microsystems expects a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 13 cents to 21 cents per share on revenue of $89 million to $93 million.
The company said its sales outlook reflects "a steeper than historical seasonal decline due to the combination of a continued weak demand environment and lower post-holiday consumer product sales."
Analysts were expecting earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 15 cents per share, from $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell by a percent to $106.2 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $107.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
