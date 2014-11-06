BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
Nov 6 SMS Kredyt Holding SA :
* Q3 revenue 6.7 million zlotys versus 4.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit 405,600 zlotys versus 290,800 zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit 868,500 zlotys versus 624,200 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge