UPDATE 2-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.72 euros (Adds latest price guidance from bookrunner)
Dec 11 Shanghai Material Trading Co Ltd
* Says faces delisting risks after regulator probes company on possible disclosure violations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vGSKoR
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. To be named CEO of Fidelity Bank
ROME, March 16 Italy is expected to replace the chief executives of Poste Italiane and Leonardo in a round of appointments at state-controlled firms this month, several sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.