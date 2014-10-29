BRIEF-ORO announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 24
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "3983"
OCt 29 SMT SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit, iAlbatros SAS, signed a contract with CAP5 Voyages travel agency located in Lille, France, concerning the use of hotel booking services offered by iAlbatros SAS
* Contract is valid for three years and the estimated revenue on the contract is 1 million euros annually
LONDON, March 12 A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.