Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 16 SMT SA :
* Said on Monday it reported establishing two new units: SMT Software Services Sp. z o.o. S.K.A, a provider of outsourced IT services and SMT Systems Integration Sp. z o.o. S.K.A, a developer of IT projects
* Said new subsidiaries will gradually take over tasks of SMT Software Sp. z o.o. S.K.A.
* Said SMT Software will be mainly coordinating projects and payments for SMT Software Services and SMT Systems Integration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)