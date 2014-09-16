Sept 16 SMT SA :

* Said on Monday it reported establishing two new units: SMT Software Services Sp. z o.o. S.K.A, a provider of outsourced IT services and SMT Systems Integration Sp. z o.o. S.K.A, a developer of IT projects

* Said new subsidiaries will gradually take over tasks of SMT Software Sp. z o.o. S.K.A.

* Said SMT Software will be mainly coordinating projects and payments for SMT Software Services and SMT Systems Integration

