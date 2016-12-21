TOKYO Dec 22 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc
(SMTH) has partnered South Korea's Hana Financial Group
Inc in retail asset management, SMTH told Reuters,
as Japan's fourth-largest lender looks to expand overseas.
SMTH said on Wednesday it will sell investment products such
as mutual funds through Hana Financial's brokerages and
subsidiaries. In exchange, it will provide marketing and other
know-how for selling investment products to retail customers,
including how to give portfolio strategy advice.
The bank also said it is in talks to partner financial
institutions elsewhere in Asia to build up an overseas retail
asset management business in addition to its wholesale
operations.
SMTH and its domestic peers are expanding in asset
management - where they receive fees for managing customers'
money - as their lending businesses struggle in an ultra-low
interest rate environment.
SMTH's assets under management from overseas investors stood
at 1.06 trillion yen ($9 billion) at the end of September, the
bank said.
($1 = 117.7300 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)