Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
(Corrects headline and first bullet in March 20 brief to show Lewis Moorehead was part-time CFO, not part-time CEO. Changes source link to company's amended regulatory filing) March 20 SMTP Inc : * Lewis Moorehead, part-time chief financial officer has resigned * Plans to hire a full time chief financial officer/chief operating officer in the near term - SEC filing * Source text - r.reuters.com/xuw77v * Further company coverage
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.