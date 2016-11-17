BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 J.M. Smucker Co's quarterly sales decreased more than expected due to lower demand for pet foods such as Kibbles 'n Bits and Meow Mix brands as well as for Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter.
The company's net sales fell 8 percent to $1.91 billion, declining for the second quarter in a row.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smucker's net income rose to $177.3 million, or $1.52 per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 31, from $176 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.