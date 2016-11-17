Nov 17 J.M. Smucker Co's quarterly sales decreased more than expected due to lower demand for pet foods such as Kibbles 'n Bits and Meow Mix brands as well as for Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter.

The company's net sales fell 8 percent to $1.91 billion, declining for the second quarter in a row.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smucker's net income rose to $177.3 million, or $1.52 per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 31, from $176 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)