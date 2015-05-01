DUBLIN May 1 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa has appointed Tony Smurfit chief executive designate to take over in August when Gary McGann retires after 13 years as CEO.

Smurfit, whose father, Michael, was chief executive of the company before McGann, has been chief operations officer since 2002 and has worked in various parts of the business in Europe and the United States since being appointed a director in 1989.

"I am committed to building on the team's outstanding contribution under Gary's leadership. We have a clear vision for Smurfit Kappa," Tony Smurfit said in a statement after the company announced a 1 percent fall in first-quarter earnings.

