Horizon applies for site licence for UK Wylfa nuclear plant
LONDON, April 4 Hitachi's Horizon has applied to Britain's nuclear regulator for a site licence to allow it to build its planned Wylfa nuclear project in Wales, Horizon said on Tuesday.
Feb 11 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Smurfit Kappa FY revenue up 2 percent to 8.083 billion euros, FY EBITDA rises 5 percent to 1,161 billion euros
* Exceptional basic eps up 42 percent to 162.5 cents, roce 15 percent versus 13.1 year ago
* Final dividend increased by 30 percent to 40 euro cents per share
* Outperformed target, expects further reduction of 75 million eur in 2015
* In absence of acquisitions, will evaluate alternative uses of capital, including returns to shareholders
* Group expects to deliver earnings growth, stronger free cash flows, improved returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
LONDON, April 4 Hitachi's Horizon has applied to Britain's nuclear regulator for a site licence to allow it to build its planned Wylfa nuclear project in Wales, Horizon said on Tuesday.
LONDON, April 4 European shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off falls on Asian bourses, but low-risk government debt yields fell as investors fretted about a meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents and Donald Trump's ability to deliver economic stimulus.