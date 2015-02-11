Feb 11 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Smurfit Kappa FY revenue up 2 percent to 8.083 billion euros, FY EBITDA rises 5 percent to 1,161 billion euros

* Exceptional basic eps up 42 percent to 162.5 cents, roce 15 percent versus 13.1 year ago

* Final dividend increased by 30 percent to 40 euro cents per share

* Outperformed target, expects further reduction of 75 million eur in 2015

* In absence of acquisitions, will evaluate alternative uses of capital, including returns to shareholders

* Group expects to deliver earnings growth, stronger free cash flows, improved returns