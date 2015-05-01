US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
May 1 Smurfit Kappa :
* Q1 ebitda down 1 percent y/y to 266 million eur, revenue up 2 percent to 1.962 billion eur
* Adoption of simadi rate to consolidate venezuelan operations impacts ebitda by 14 million eur
* Margins in the rest of the business were somewhat impacted in the short-term by other issues
* Expect to deliver earnings growth year-on-year, targets progressive dividend stream Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.