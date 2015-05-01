May 1 Smurfit Kappa :

* Q1 ebitda down 1 percent y/y to 266 million eur, revenue up 2 percent to 1.962 billion eur

* Adoption of simadi rate to consolidate venezuelan operations impacts ebitda by 14 million eur

* Margins in the rest of the business were somewhat impacted in the short-term by other issues

* Expect to deliver earnings growth year-on-year, targets progressive dividend stream Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)