DUBLIN Aug 10 Irish packaging group Smurfit
Kappa has seen no evidence of a downturn in its business
since earnings grew by 25 percent in the first half of the year
but can't rule out such a development, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
"We do not believe in the current climate that we are in a
typical industry cycle move. We see significant uncertainty
which is effectively governed by sovereign issues in both Europe
and the U.S.," Gary McGann told analysts in a conference call.
"While we do not see any immediate downturn in our business
in July or indeed alarm bells in August, obviously in this
current climate of uncertainty we can't rule it out. If we do
see any impact ... we are in better shape than we were
previously."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)