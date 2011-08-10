DUBLIN Aug 10 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa has seen no evidence of a downturn in its business since earnings grew by 25 percent in the first half of the year but can't rule out such a development, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We do not believe in the current climate that we are in a typical industry cycle move. We see significant uncertainty which is effectively governed by sovereign issues in both Europe and the U.S.," Gary McGann told analysts in a conference call.

"While we do not see any immediate downturn in our business in July or indeed alarm bells in August, obviously in this current climate of uncertainty we can't rule it out. If we do see any impact ... we are in better shape than we were previously." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)