DUBLIN, Aug 10 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa's second-quarter earnings rose 20 percent after it raised prices in corrugated packaging against a backdrop of increased cost pressure.

Europe's leading producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging said on Wednesday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 264 million euros ($375 million), compared with a forecast for 260 million.

Smurfit said the increase reflected corrugated price increases of 2 percent in Europe, increasing efficiencies from a refreshed cost-cutting programme and continuing strong performance in its Latin American businesses.

Its shares, which had fallen sharply since mid-July, were 2.3 percent higher in early trading.

Like others in the packaging industry, Smurfit has been recovering from low prices reached in a recession that hit demand for consumer products.

The global paper industry has been slowly recovering and capacity reductions across the industry have helped lift prices.

Smurfit's chief financial officer told Reuters the group's corrugated prices continued to recover by around 1 percent in July, adding the outlook remained uncertain with risks to the global economy increasing.

"I do not think anybody could tell you with any confidence what is going to happen from September onwards with any accuracy," Ian Curley said. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)