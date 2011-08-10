* EBITDA 264 million euros, vs forecast 260 million
* CFO says further corrugated price recovery seen in July
* Outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain
* Analysts say apparent slowdown in underlying volumes a
concern
* Shares flat
(Adds analyst comment, detail, share price)
DUBLIN, Aug 10 Irish packaging group Smurfit
Kappa's second-quarter earnings rose by a
better-than-expected 20 percent after it offset higher input
costs by raising prices and cutting costs elsewhere and as
demand for its products increased.
Like its peers, Smurfit has been recovering from low prices
reached in a recession that hit demand for consumer products but
has been put under fresh pressure by the rising cost of raw
materials such as fresh fibre, wood and recycled paper.
Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging
producer, which slashed costs when demand for its products
started falling, responded to the higher input costs by
introducing a new 150 million euro cost-cutting plan earlier
this year.
It said on Wednesday that cost savings of 22 million euros
in the quarter to end-June helped push adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up to 264
million euros ($375 million), ahead of an analyst forecast for
260 million.
However shares in the Dublin-headquartered group were
broadly flat at 5.2 euros, underperforming a 1.2 percent higher
Irish market , after it was unable to give any profit
guidance for the year.
Its chief financial officer told Reuters that although
Smurfit was able to increase corrugated prices by around another
1 percent in July, the outlook for the rest of the year remained
uncertain given risks to the global economy were increasing.
"For the half year, business has been good and volumes
remain good in July... I don't think anybody could give you any
accuracy of what is going to happen from September onwards with
any confidence," Ian Curley said in a telephone interview.
Smurfit's shares are down from a three-year high of 9.5
euros in April and have tumbled by over 35 percent since
mid-July after declining containerboard prices in Europe put the
group's ability to pass further price increases on in doubt.
Swedish rival SCA (SCAb.ST) said last week that it expects
to be able to continue to pass on high raw material costs.
While it didn't give any comment on expected volume trends,
Smurfit reiterated its commitment to reduce debt levels and set
a target of 2.85 billion euros net debt by year-end, implying a
further paydown of 150 million on top of the 107 million
reduction in the first half of 2011.
Barry Dixon, an analyst at Davy Stockbrokers, said the debt
reduction forecasts seemed to be based on achieving further
corrugated price increases this year.
However he said given the fact that underlying volume growth
appeared to have slowed from 4 percent in the first quarter to
flat-to-modestly-positive in the second, the group's ability to
push through further price rises was far from certain.
"The Q2 performance is very impressive, particularly in
terms of debt reduction. The slowdown in volume growth, however,
and the potential implications for corrugated price recovery is
a concern," Dixon wrote in a note.
"(However) provided Europe does not succumb to a full-scale
recession, this is a cheap stock that is making significant
reductions in its debt burden."
($1 = 0.703 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor and
Hans-Juergen Peters)