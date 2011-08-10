* EBITDA 264 million euros, vs forecast 260 million

DUBLIN, Aug 10 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa's second-quarter earnings rose by a better-than-expected 20 percent after it offset higher input costs by raising prices and cutting costs elsewhere and as demand for its products increased.

Like its peers, Smurfit has been recovering from low prices reached in a recession that hit demand for consumer products but has been put under fresh pressure by the rising cost of raw materials such as fresh fibre, wood and recycled paper.

Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer, which slashed costs when demand for its products started falling, responded to the higher input costs by introducing a new 150 million euro cost-cutting plan earlier this year.

It said on Wednesday that cost savings of 22 million euros in the quarter to end-June helped push adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up to 264 million euros ($375 million), ahead of an analyst forecast for 260 million.

However shares in the Dublin-headquartered group were broadly flat at 5.2 euros, underperforming a 1.2 percent higher Irish market , after it was unable to give any profit guidance for the year.

Its chief financial officer told Reuters that although Smurfit was able to increase corrugated prices by around another 1 percent in July, the outlook for the rest of the year remained uncertain given risks to the global economy were increasing.

"For the half year, business has been good and volumes remain good in July... I don't think anybody could give you any accuracy of what is going to happen from September onwards with any confidence," Ian Curley said in a telephone interview.

Smurfit's shares are down from a three-year high of 9.5 euros in April and have tumbled by over 35 percent since mid-July after declining containerboard prices in Europe put the group's ability to pass further price increases on in doubt.

Swedish rival SCA (SCAb.ST) said last week that it expects to be able to continue to pass on high raw material costs.

While it didn't give any comment on expected volume trends, Smurfit reiterated its commitment to reduce debt levels and set a target of 2.85 billion euros net debt by year-end, implying a further paydown of 150 million on top of the 107 million reduction in the first half of 2011.

Barry Dixon, an analyst at Davy Stockbrokers, said the debt reduction forecasts seemed to be based on achieving further corrugated price increases this year.

However he said given the fact that underlying volume growth appeared to have slowed from 4 percent in the first quarter to flat-to-modestly-positive in the second, the group's ability to push through further price rises was far from certain.

"The Q2 performance is very impressive, particularly in terms of debt reduction. The slowdown in volume growth, however, and the potential implications for corrugated price recovery is a concern," Dixon wrote in a note.

"(However) provided Europe does not succumb to a full-scale recession, this is a cheap stock that is making significant reductions in its debt burden." ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor and Hans-Juergen Peters)