* Q3 EBITDA up 9 pct, ahead of expectations
* Analysts on average expect FY EBITDA of 1 bln euros
* Company confident of beating cost-cutting target
DUBLIN, Nov 9 Irish packaging group Smurfit
Kappa expects to meet market expectations for full-year
core profit as a strong performance in Latin America and a tight
grip on costs compensates for weaker demand in Europe.
Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging
producer said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 264
million euros ($365 million) in the third quarter, beating
market expectations for a 4.5 percent increase.
The Dublin-based group slashed costs when demand for its
products started falling during the last global downturn and
Chief Executive Gary McGann said a continuing focus on debt
paydown and cost-cutting would carry them through a future
slowdown.
"Despite softening demand, we expect to deliver a full-year
2011 EBITDA performance in line with current market
expectations, and re-affirm our target to reduce net debt to
2.85 billion euros by the year end," McGann said in a statement.
The group said it was confident of exceeding targeted
two-year cost savings of 150 million euros by the end of next
year after already meeting half that target.
Analysts on average expect Smurfit to report full-year
EBITDA of 1 billion euros and EPS of 1.10 euros a share
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smurfit's profit margin fell to 14.1 percent in the third
quarter compared to 14.2 percent in the first quarter and 14.3
percent a year ago.
Slowing demand in Europe pushed up inventory levels, putting
downward pressures on paper prices. Prices for boxes however
recovered and there was a good performance from its operations
in Colombia and Venezuela, where it is facing attempts by
President Hugo Chavez to take over some of its land.
"Despite some country-specific challenges from time to
time, the group believes that the geographic diversity of its
business in the Latin American region, together with the proven
ability of its local management to drive the business, will
continue to deliver a strong performance through the cycle," the
company said.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)