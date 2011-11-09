* Q3 EBITDA up 9 pct, ahead of expectations

* Analysts on average expect FY EBITDA of 1 bln euros

* Company confident of beating cost-cutting target

DUBLIN, Nov 9 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa expects to meet market expectations for full-year core profit as a strong performance in Latin America and a tight grip on costs compensates for weaker demand in Europe.

Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 264 million euros ($365 million) in the third quarter, beating market expectations for a 4.5 percent increase.

The Dublin-based group slashed costs when demand for its products started falling during the last global downturn and Chief Executive Gary McGann said a continuing focus on debt paydown and cost-cutting would carry them through a future slowdown.

"Despite softening demand, we expect to deliver a full-year 2011 EBITDA performance in line with current market expectations, and re-affirm our target to reduce net debt to 2.85 billion euros by the year end," McGann said in a statement.

The group said it was confident of exceeding targeted two-year cost savings of 150 million euros by the end of next year after already meeting half that target.

Analysts on average expect Smurfit to report full-year EBITDA of 1 billion euros and EPS of 1.10 euros a share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smurfit's profit margin fell to 14.1 percent in the third quarter compared to 14.2 percent in the first quarter and 14.3 percent a year ago.

Slowing demand in Europe pushed up inventory levels, putting downward pressures on paper prices. Prices for boxes however recovered and there was a good performance from its operations in Colombia and Venezuela, where it is facing attempts by President Hugo Chavez to take over some of its land.

"Despite some country-specific challenges from time to time, the group believes that the geographic diversity of its business in the Latin American region, together with the proven ability of its local management to drive the business, will continue to deliver a strong performance through the cycle," the company said. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)