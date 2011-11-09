* Q3 EBITDA up 9 percent vs f'cast rise of 4.5 pct

* Analysts on average expect year EBITDA of 1 bln euros

* Company confident of beating cost-cutting target

* Shares down more than 6 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Nov 9 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa triggered concerns about its profit outlook for next year on Wednesday after flagging a slowing pace of demand growth in Europe, sending its shares down more than 6 percent.

Some analysts cut their forecasts for 2012 after Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer said the weaker trading environment had put downward pressure on paper prices.

"The underlying trend is that volume growth is moderating and the pricing environment is getting more difficult," said Paraic Quinn, an analyst with Bloxham Stockbrokers, who cut his 2012 EBITDA estimate to 945 million euros ($1.3 Billion) from 1.09 billion.

A strong performance in Latin America and a tight grip on costs helped Smurfit beat expectations for third-quarter EBITDA, which rose 9 percent to 264 million euros compared with a market consensus for a 4.5 percent increase.

The Dublin-based group, whose rivals include DS Smith , Stora Enso and Mondi , slashed costs when demand for its products started falling during the last global downturn and Chief Executive Gary McGann said a continuing focus on debt paydown and cost-cutting would carry the company through and ensure it meets full-year forecasts for 2011.

"Despite softening demand, we expect to deliver a full-year 2011 EBITDA performance in line with current market expectations, and re-affirm our target to reduce net debt to 2.85 billion euros by the year end," McGann said in a statement.

Analysts on average expect Smurfit to report full-year EBITDA of 1 billion euros and EPS of 1.10 euros a share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smurfit shares were down 6.7 percent at 4.66 euros at 1015 GMT, underperforming a flat general index . The company's stock has halved in value since hitting a three-year high of 9.5 euros in April, as declining containerboard prices in Europe put the group's ability to pass further price increases in doubt.

Slowing demand in Europe pushed up inventory levels, putting downward pressures on paper prices. Prices for boxes however recovered and there was a good performance from its operations in Colombia and Venezuela, where it is facing attempts by President Hugo Chavez to take over some of its land.

Smurfit said it was confident of exceeding targeted two-year cost savings of 150 million euros by the end of next year after already meeting half that target.

The company's profit margin fell to 14.1 percent in the third quarter from 14.2 percent in the first quarter and 14.3 percent a year ago. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham and David Holmes)