DUBLIN May 2 Smurfit Kappa :

* Posts Q1 profit before income tax of 104 mln eur, up 81 pct y/y

* Revenue up 2 pct to 1.93 bln eur

* Says additional resources have been applied to sourcing suitable acquisitions

* Says continues to expect to grow its earnings year-on-year (Reporting by Conor Humphries)