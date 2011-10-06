DUBLIN Oct 6 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa sees demand in its European businesses softening in the second half of the year as countries cut their gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"A good benchmark for our business in general is GDP, so the GDP growth levels that you begin to see reforecasting in Europe at about 1.5 percent really says second half (demand) will be soft," Gary McGann said at a conference broadcast from New York.

"Obviously the mix between Eastern Europe and Western Europe is quite significant." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Will Waterman)