US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Feb 6 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC : * Says FY EBITDA margin of 13.9 percent to 1.02 million EUR * Says FY pre-exceptional EPS growth of 8 percent to 108 cent per share * Says final dividend increased from 15 cents to 20.5 cents
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, March 6 Key world equity markets fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor dimmed the prospects for U.S. tax reform plans, while the dollar rose on improved chances an anti-EU candidate will become France's president.
LONDON, March 6 Bankers in Britain have a phrase for chief executives who share control of a company: "co-head, you're dead".