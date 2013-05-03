US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
DUBLIN May 3 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC : * Q1 EBITDA 241 million EUR versus 245 million year ago, cites margin
compression, recycled paper prices * Sees corrugated price recovery in H2 2013 due to paper price increases, good
inventory position
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS