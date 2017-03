DUBLIN, July 30 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC : * Q2 pre-exceptional EPS growth of 38 percent y/y, EBITDA up 9 pc to 295

million EUR * Interim dividend up 50 percent to 15.375 cent reflecting confidence in future

performance * Containerboard price increases from August 1 in recycled containerboard and

from September 1 in kraftliner * With earnings growth expected in 2014, well placed to deploy capital to

enhance returns for shareholders