May 28 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Smurfit Kappa Group announces launch of a senior notes offering

* Announces an offering by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Smurfit Kappa acquisitions, of EUR 500 million of euro denominated senior notes due 2021

* Net proceeds of offering, together with existing cash resources, will be used to redeem all of existing EUR 500 million 7.75% senior notes due 2019