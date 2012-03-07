SINGAPORE, March 7 The volume of iron ore futures contracts traded on the Singapore Mercantile Exchange rose to a record of 1.48 million tonnes in February, the bourse said on Wednesday, reflecting active interest from Chinese and Indian players.

Comparatively, rival Singapore Exchange cleared nearly 6 million tonnes of iron ore swaps, another derivative, last month, according to its website.

Volumes at SGX, which clears the bulk of swaps traded globally, hit a record high of 7.5 million tonnes in October. It has been trading them since 2009.

SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies, launched its iron ore futures contracts in August, hoping to tap into a growing market to hedge prices of the steelmaking raw material.

"Active interest from the physical market, especially importers and steel mill owners from China as well as exporters and miners from India, has supported the iron ore futures contract to reach these levels in just over six months after it was launched," SMX said in a statement.

SMX's iron ore futures contract <0#SMIO:> is settled against the 62-percent iron ore index of Metal Bulletin .IO62-CNO=MB. The most-active March contract was off 0.3 percent at $143.80 a tonne by 0846 GMT.

