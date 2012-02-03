SINGAPORE Feb 3 The Singapore Mercantile
Exchange will launch the world's first international black
pepper futures contract on Feb. 10, the exchange said on Friday.
SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies, is
introducing more products to boost liquidity in its commodity
and currency contracts since it launched in August 2010.
The black pepper contract, SMX's first agricultural product,
will be deliverable from a bonded warehouse in Vietnam, the
world's largest producer of the commodity, SMX said in a
statement.
Industry officials in India, which trades pepper futures on
its domestic commodity exchanges that bar foreign traders,
earlier said SMX's planned pepper contract could become a
benchmark for the agricultural commodity if it becomes
sufficiently liquid.
SMX said in December it was also looking to launch other
base metals futures contracts such as aluminium, zinc, lead and
nickel this year, in addition to its current line-up that
includes copper, WTI and Brent crude oil, gold, silver, iron ore
and currencies.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Lane)