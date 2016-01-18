UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects the number of stores in Poland to 125 from 152 in the third paragraph.)
WARSAW Jan 18 Poland's Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) has agreed to sell Smyk, a children's apparel and toy store chain, to a company owned by London-based private equity group Bridgepoint for 1.06 billion zlotys ($258.25 million) including debt, EM&F said.
EM&F said late Friday it expected the transaction to be finalised by the end of May. Excluding debt, the purchase price was 634.8 million zlotys, it said in a statement.
The first Smyk store opened in Warsaw in 1952. Now the chain counts 125 stores in Poland.
EM&F said there was potential for Smyk's sales to grow 11-percent a year because Poles spend less money on their children compared with parents in western Europe.
EM&F, which debuted on the Warsaw bourse in 1997, also includes fashion and book stores. The company's major shareholders are two private equity funds, Eastbridge Group and Penta Investments. ($1 = 4.1045 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.