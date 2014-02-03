BRIEF-Marathon Oil announces $700 mln Northern Delaware acquisition
LONDON Feb 3 Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew said on Monday it had agreed to buy medical devices company ArthroCare Corp for $1.7 billion to strengthen its sports medicine business.
The British company said it would pay $48.25 a share in cash for ArthroCare, representing a 20 percent premium over the 90-day average price of the Austin, Texas-based company.
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing