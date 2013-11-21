MILAN Nov 21 Italian gaming company Snai has approved the issuance of up to 500 million euros ($673 million) in senior secured and senior subordinated debt maturing, respectively, in June and December 2018, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Snai will use part of the proceeds to refinance bank debt by repaying credit lines that a pool of banks provided to the company in 2011. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)