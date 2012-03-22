ROME/MILAN, March 22 Italy's gas grid company
Snam will be the only participant in the bid to win the
license to manage the Rome gas distribution network, sources
close to the matter said on Thursday.
Rome-based utility Acea will not take part in the
bid for the license but is considering creating a vehicle with
Snam to allow it to take part in the business at a later date,
the sources said.
Acea would have a minority stake in the vehicle, they said.
Snam and Acea declined to comment.
"Acea will not take part in the bid which has an entry fee
of 850 million euros... It had asked for a delay of the terms
but did not get it," one of the sources said.
The deadline for bids for the Rome gas grid is Friday.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes)