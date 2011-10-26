MILAN Oct 26 The Chief Executive of Italian gas grid operator Snam Rete Gas said the company has had no contact with Rome utility Acea over the tender bid process for the gas distribution network in Rome.

"To date we have had no contact with Acea management or shareholders," he said.

Some newspaper reports have said Snam's distribution unit Italgas could run for the distribution concession tender in Rome with Acea.

"Italgas wants to play an industrial role in (gas distribution) concessions. We are not interested in being a financial partner," he said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)