UPDATE 2-Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
* U.S. not considering raising number of forces in region (Adds Revolutionary Guards commander comments)
MILAN Oct 26 The Chief Executive of Italian gas grid operator Snam Rete Gas said the company has had no contact with Rome utility Acea over the tender bid process for the gas distribution network in Rome.
"To date we have had no contact with Acea management or shareholders," he said.
Some newspaper reports have said Snam's distribution unit Italgas could run for the distribution concession tender in Rome with Acea.
"Italgas wants to play an industrial role in (gas distribution) concessions. We are not interested in being a financial partner," he said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* U.S. not considering raising number of forces in region (Adds Revolutionary Guards commander comments)
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
BEIJING, Feb 4 China is disappointed at continued high U.S. tax rates on Chinese steel products and will take necessary steps to protect the rights of its enterprises, a Ministry of Commerce official said on Saturday.