* Snam unit Italgas only bidder for Rome grid - sources
* Acea could take small stake in jv with Snam after bid
* Deadline for Rome gas grid bid Friday
(Adds source comments, background)
ROME/MILAN, March 22 Italian gas grid company
Snam will be the sole bidder for the license to manage
the Rome gas distribution network but could agree to offer Rome
utility Acea a minority stake at a later date, two
sources close to the matter said.
"Acea will not take part in the bid which has an entry fee
of 850 million euros ($1.12 billion) and a yearly license fee of
around 20 million euros," one of the sources said on Thursday.
The deadline for bids for the Romana Gas license is Friday.
Acea, which is controlled by the city of Rome, had asked for
an extension of the bid deadline but had not received it, the
source said.
The agreement Acea is now discussing with Snam would see the
Rome utility take a minority stake in a joint venture with Snam
distribution unit Italgas.
"Only Italgas will participate in the bid now and there's a
draft letter of intent to form a newly formed company with Acea
which will take a small stake," a second source said.
Snam and Acea declined to comment.
Italgas, incumbent licensee of the grid that distributes the
Italian capital's gas, is Italy's biggest gas distribution
operator with a market share of around 35 percent.
Last week Snam Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne said the
group was only interested in bidding for gas distribution
licenses where it will be operator, and not just a financial
partner.
Italy has introduced new rules to reorganise its gas
distribution areas and Snam has said it is interested in bidding
for licenses to strengthen its position.
One of the sources said Enel Rete Gas, controlled by
infrastructure fund F2i, will not take part in the bid because
it judged the tender "not economic for the aims of the fund",
one of the sources said.
Some analysts have said the Rome gas grid needs considerable
money spent on it to fund maintenance.
Snam is Europe's biggest regulated gas operator with
operations in gas transmission and gas storage as well as
distribution.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Mark Potter)