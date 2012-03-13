MILAN, March 13 Italian gas transport
company Snam has room to raise around one billion euros
in debt to fund possible acquisitions and could consider a
capital increase if more is needed, Snam CFO said on Tuesday.
"Even after the Robin Hood tax we still have a residual
flexibility of 1 billion euros for external growth," Antonio
Paccioretti said.
As part of austerity measures, the Italian government
introduced an energy tax last year which hit the bottom line of
many energy companies.
"In case of bigger operations we will evaluate alternatives
including equity," Paccioretti said.
Snam said it intends to keep the ratio of its debt to RAB
(regulated asset base) at around 50-55 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)