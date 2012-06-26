ROME, June 26 Italy's competition watchdog said
on Tuesday it will monitor the relations between gas transport
group Snam and other companies belonging to
state-controlled finance company Cassa dei Depositi e Prestiti.
In a decree in May the government approved the separation of
Snam from parent Eni giving the oil and gas group up to
18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam.
Eni must sell at least 25.1 percent to CDP which already
owns key stakes in strategic energy companies such as Eni and
power grid operator Terna.
Presenting the regulator's yearly report to parliament,
antitrust president Giovanni Pitruzzella said the separation of
Eni and Snam was opportune.
"It will however be necessary for the regulator to assess
carefully any anti-competition ties that may develop between the
companies that report to CDP, especially in the gas sector,"
Pitruzzella said.
