ROME, June 7 Increasing tension on Europe's debt markets will not affect Italian gas group Snam's efforts to secure one of this year's biggest syndicated loan deals as it gears up to separate from oil and gas major Eni, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi told Reuters.

"I don't expect tensions on debt markets to be a problem," the former European Central Bank policymaker said.

Bini Smaghi is chairman of Snam Rete Gas, the gas transport division of Snam.

In May Eni announced the sale of 30 percent of Snam minus one share to state-controlled holding company CDP for 3.517 billion euros as part of the government-designed plan for Eni to exit Snam.

Eni has up to 18 months to sell down a 52.5 percent stake in Snam and plans to sell out of the gas company completely.

Sources previously told Reuters 11 banks were organising an 11 billion euro loan backing Snam's separation from state-controlled Eni.

That loan will refinance the 11 billion euros of debt that Snam will inherit from Eni when the two companies split.

Bini Smaghi also reiterated that Snam aimed to become a key European gas player, "a hub for southern Europe to distribute gas to other countries."

Snam's Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne has said the group's strategic alliance with Belgian gas group Fluxys will help create a gas transit corridor in Europe and create the conditions for Italy to become a hub. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)