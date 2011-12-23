* Bini Smaghi to head Snam's transport unit as of Jan 1
* Snam has 1.5-2.0 bln euros for possible M&A
* Eni in no hurry on Snam stake but has "ideas"
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Dec 23 The surprise appointment of
the European Central Bank's Lorenzo Bini Smaghi as chairman of
Snam Rete Gas's gas transport unit is aimed at raising the
European profile of the Italian gas group as it prepares to seek
opportunities abroad, sources said.
Snam, which manages Italy's gas transmission
network, said on Thursday it had appointed Bini Smaghi as head
of its strategic transport division as of January 1 when he
steps down as executive board member of the ECB.
"Bini Smaghi has all the right European credentials and his
appointment is a signal Snam is ready to start its European
development," a source close to the matter said.
Snam, continental Europe's biggest regulated gas business,
also operates in gas distribution and storage. It is over 50
percent controlled by oil and gas group Eni,
In December the company approved a reorganisation of its
brands, in line with a European energy directive, under which
the holding will be called Snam and the transmission business
Snam Rete Gas.
Earlier this year Snam's Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne
said the reorganisation of Snam's transmission business could
open up new merger and acquisition opportunities in Europe's gas
sector.
The group has a 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion euro war chest
for possible opportunities in Europe.
An industry source said Bini Smaghi had the authority and
relational network to help Snam forge gas alliances in Europe.
"He knows a lot of the right people and can open doors. It's
also a way of distancing Snam from parent company Eni which in
any case would be diluted if Snam concludes crossborder
alliances," the source said.
Critics say Eni's dominant position in the Italian gas
market crimps Snam's margins for manoeuvre both at home and
abroad. They also say Eni would do well to exit a non-core
business and focus on its more profitable oil business.
"Snam is clearly gearing up for growth in Europe and we
might well see Eni announcing something on its Snam stake in the
first part of next year," an investment banker in Milan said.
Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni has previously said the group is
working on "ideas" regarding Snam but is in no hurry.
Eni is due to present its yearly strategy plan on March 15.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)