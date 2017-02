MILAN, July 4 Final orders for a 1 billion euro four-year bond to be issued by Italian gas distributor Snam totalled 3.8 billion euros, lead managers for the transaction said on Wednesday.

The bond is due to be priced with a spread of 340 basis points over the midswap rate, compared with initial pricing indications of around 350 basis points, they said. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)