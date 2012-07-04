Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Eni spin-off Snam is considering launching a second tranche to the EUR1bn four-year bond that it is currently marketing, several sources told IFR on Wednesday.
The Italian gas distributor, rated Baa1/A-, is looking at issuing a EUR500m bond that matures in January 2019 as early as today if the four-year bond prices smoothly, the sources said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Snam mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit as active leads on the deal four-year deal, and BoA Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and UBS as passive leads.
The guidance on those notes was initially set in the area of mid-swaps +350bp before it was revised to mid-swaps plus 340bp on the back of an order book in the region of EUR4bn. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.