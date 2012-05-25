MILAN May 25 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it would examine the sale of its 52.5 percent stake in gas company Snam at a board meeting on May 30.

Italy's government approved on Friday a decree to separate Eni from Snam as it seeks to boost gas price competition and turn Snam into a European gas transport champion.

The government gave Eni 18 months to sell down its stake, which is worth around 6 billion euros at current market prices. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)