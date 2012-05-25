GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
MILAN May 25 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it would examine the sale of its 52.5 percent stake in gas company Snam at a board meeting on May 30.
Italy's government approved on Friday a decree to separate Eni from Snam as it seeks to boost gas price competition and turn Snam into a European gas transport champion.
The government gave Eni 18 months to sell down its stake, which is worth around 6 billion euros at current market prices. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January