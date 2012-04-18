ROME, April 18 Italy's state-owned investment fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is considering the idea of buying a stake in gas transport group Snam under certain conditions, the CDP Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

The Italian government has called on Italian oil and gas group Eni to sell its 52 percent controlling stake in Snam, which had a market capitalization of 12.2 billion euros at Tuesday's close.

A recent press report said CDP could take a stake of around 28 percent in Snam whose gas transport grid the government considers strategic.

"We are looking at the Snam transaction," Giovanni Gorno Tempini said, adding CDP would be very careful that any solution did not stretch its balance sheet.

The Italian government, which wants to reduce gas prices in Italy, is due to issue a decree by the end of May setting out guidelines for a separation of Eni from Snam.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes)