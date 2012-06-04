MILAN, June 4 Italy's gas transport group Snam
said on Monday it had approved a bond issue programme
of up to 8 billion euros as it moves ahead with plans to
separate from oil and gas group Eni.
In a statement Snam said the Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN)
programme will be issued in one or more tranches between now and
June 4, 2013.
The Italian government said in a decree in May that Eni had
up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam
which is worth around 6 billion euros.
A disposal would let Eni take 11 billion euros of debt off
its balance sheet which Snam will have to refinance.
Snam said the bonds will be placed with European
institutional investors.
It also said it intended to proceed with the cancellation of
its treasury shares.
