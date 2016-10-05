RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds load up on oil calendar spread options to bet on rebalancing: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 27 Hedge funds are betting heavily that crude oil markets will move into a supply deficit and start to draw down excess stockpiles in 2017.
MILAN Oct 5 Italian gas grid company Snam has signed an agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and truck maker IVECO to boost the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in fueling vehicles.
** Snam will invest about 200 million euros ($224 million) over five years to help double the number of CNG pump facilities in Italy to more than 2,000, the three companies say
** The growth in the number of stations will be the main driver in growing Italy's CNG fleet to more than 3 million vehicles from the current 1 million
** FCA, which has the development of alternative fuel motors as a key pillar in its strategy, and IVECO both plan to develop their ranges of natural gas vehicles
** Italy is Europe's biggest market for gas-fueled vehicles; the latter consumed more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2015
** Snam manages Europe's biggest gas pipeline network stretching more than 32,000 km
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.