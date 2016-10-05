MILAN Oct 5 Italian gas grid company Snam has signed an agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and truck maker IVECO to boost the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in fueling vehicles.

** Snam will invest about 200 million euros ($224 million) over five years to help double the number of CNG pump facilities in Italy to more than 2,000, the three companies say

** The growth in the number of stations will be the main driver in growing Italy's CNG fleet to more than 3 million vehicles from the current 1 million

** FCA, which has the development of alternative fuel motors as a key pillar in its strategy, and IVECO both plan to develop their ranges of natural gas vehicles

** Italy is Europe's biggest market for gas-fueled vehicles; the latter consumed more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2015

** Snam manages Europe's biggest gas pipeline network stretching more than 32,000 km

($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)