MILAN Aug 3 Italian gas transport group Snam and Belgium's gas company Fluxys said on Friday they had strengthened their alliance to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe.

In a statement, the two companies said they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop bi-directional gas flows between Italy and the UK.

Snam, controlled by oil and gas group Eni, has been gearing up for a big push outside its domestic market after a reorganisation of its home business and a government decree calling on Eni to sell its stake in the company.

Fluxys, which has stakes in two key gas pipelines Transitgas and TENP, aspires to be a major European gas transmission infrastructure company.

Walter Peeraer, managing director of Fluxys, said the agreement would help diversify gas supplies and enhance European supply security.

Europe is seen as overly dependent on Russian gas and bringing on tap gas from Algeria could help improve supply security and even bring down European gas prices.

Snam and Fluxys also said they had completed the acquisition of stakes that Eni holds in a series of gas assets in northern Europe, paying 145 million euros ($176.31 million).

In June Fluxys chairman Daniel Termont said the group saw a possible merger with Dutch state-owned peer Gasunie.

Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas operator, has said it is open to considering acquisitions of regulated gas assets in Europe.

