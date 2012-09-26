MILAN, Sept 26 Italian gas transport group Snam
and its Belgian peer Fluxys said on Wednesday
they had completed the acquisition of the 15.09 percent stake of
German utility E.ON in Interconnector (UK).
In a joint statement Snam and Fluxys said they had paid
about 117 million euros for the stake, bringing their overall
stake in the Interconnector to 31.5 percent.
The Interconnector owns and operates an underwater gas
pipeline linking the UK and Belgium.
In January Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess
joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in
Europe.
Snam is keen to develop a gas hub for Southern Europe and
build out a north-south gas transport corridor to connect the
Italian market with the main trading centres of northern Europe.
