MILAN May 16 The Italian government believes it is opportune that state-controlled financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) buys a controlling stake in gas transport group Snam, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni to sell its 52.5 percent controlling stake in Snam before September 2013 in an effort to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

The draft decree said that Eni should sell its residual stake in Snam, after the sale of a stake to CDP, through "transparent and non-discriminatory procedures".

The size of the Snam stake CDP would buy was not specified.

The draft decree also said it was opportune that a 5 percent cap on shareholdings in Snam be introduced.

The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset, is expected to introduce a decree on how Eni and Snam should be separated before the end of May.

