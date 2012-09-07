CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 Infrastructure funds are interested in buying sizable stakes in gas transport group Snam, the group's chief executive Carlo Malacarne said on Friday.

"The interest of infrastructure funds is there and they might be interested in buying significant stakes," Malacarne told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Malacarne said the group was ready to issue a new bond tranche as it seeks funds to reschedule the debt it will inherit when it separates from its parent, oil and gas major Eni .

"As soon as there's a window of opportunity we will issue a bond for as much as the market will ask," he said.

He said any retail bond would only be in the last part of the bond issuance programme.

Snam has already issued two bonds. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)