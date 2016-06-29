* Italgas to be listed by year-end

* Snam investors to get 1 Italgas share for every 5 Snam shares

* Snam could sell 13.5 pct Italgas stake

* Snam to grow dividends by 2.5 pct/yr in 2017, 2018 (Recasts lead, adds CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, June 29 Snam, Europe's biggest gas pipeline operator, will spin off and list its 5.7 billion euro ($6.3 billion) domestic distribution unit as it sets its sights on growth in European gas transport to help boost shareholder returns.

Snam, which makes more than half of its revenues from gas transmission, is looking to play a leading role in integrating Europe's grids and making Italy a European gas hub.

Snam, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), will list 86.5 percent of Italgas by the end of the year by distributing Italgas shares to its own investors in a deal that will cut its net debt by 1.5 billion euros to an expected 3.7 billion euros by the end of 2016.

While it will raise no money from the listing, its lightened debt and sharper focus will give it more room to access funding.

"It will have about 1 billion euros for acquisitions now and in a few years could even sell its residual Italgas stake," said Oliver Salvesen of Jefferies.

The company, which has a strategic alliance with Belgium's Fluxys, already controls French grid TIGF and Austrian pipeline TAG and recently bought a 20 percent stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline that will bring Azeri gas into Europe.

It is interested in Austria's Gas Connect Austria as well as a stake in Greece's DESFA.

In a call on the group's 2016-2020 plan, CEO Marco Alvera said the 13.5 percent stake Snam would keep in Italgas was strategic.

"But we're not committed to holding on to it forever," he added.

Alvera declined to put a value on Italgas but said such companies normally commanded a premium to their regulated asset base (RAB), possibly in the region of 18-20 percent.

Italgas, Italy's biggest gas distributor, had a RAB of 5.7 billion euros at the end of 2015 which will grow to more than 7 billion euros as it buys new concessions.

Under new rules Italy's fragmented gas distribution sector is set to enter a period of consolidation, favouring companies with strong balance sheets.

In January sources told Reuters CDP was considering a merger of Italgas with nearest rival 2i Rete Gas to create a group with joint assets of more than 8 billion euros.

"While Italgas will be a major player in the consolidation of the distribution sector in Italy, Snam will focus on its strong growth potential, leveraging its leadership in the European market," Alverà said.

Snam, controlled by CDP through a vehicle that also includes State Grid Corporation of China, has earmarked 4.3 billion euros in transport and storage businesses in Italy and abroad to 2020.

Dividends will remain stable this year, if adjusted to include the dividend from Italgas, but will grow 2.5 percent a year in the following two years.

Snam will also spend up to 500 million euros in buying back shares.

"The main surprise is the share buyback which in our view could limit the possible cannibalisation between Italgas and Snam shares later this year," Credit Suisse said.

At 1021 GMT Snam shares were up 3 percent.

($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)